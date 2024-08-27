Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 3,661,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Cybin Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.
