Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Given New $0.95 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.60 to $0.95 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $0.95 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYTH

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. Analysts expect that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.