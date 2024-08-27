Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.95 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,720.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

