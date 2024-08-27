D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,261.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.