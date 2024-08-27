Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 155,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 544,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

