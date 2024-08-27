Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) PT Lowered to $34.05

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.40 to $34.05 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.89.

DQ stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

