David K. Churchill Sells 15,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) insider David K. Churchill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

