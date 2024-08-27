David Levenson Purchases 144,600 Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) Director David Levenson acquired 144,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,406.00.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 0.8 %

CHR stock opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$504.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.21.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

