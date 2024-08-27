David Scott Offer Sells 10,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00.

On Monday, June 17th, David Scott Offer sold 7,037 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $220,258.10.

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $356,003.20.

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 441.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Flex by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 29,912.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 97,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

