Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.87. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

