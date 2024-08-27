Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 2,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

