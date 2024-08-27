Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.78. 9,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 32,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

