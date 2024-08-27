Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 2.9%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.13 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Approximately 94,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 358,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.99. The company has a market capitalization of £9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

