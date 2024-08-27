Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $353.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $353.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $333.21.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AON opened at $337.87 on Monday. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.96.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $423,030,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $151,808,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.