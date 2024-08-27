Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.29. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,444,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $250,097,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

