Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €38.39 ($42.66) and last traded at €38.35 ($42.61). Approximately 1,234,546 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.08 ($42.31).

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.42.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

