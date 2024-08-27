DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $235.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

