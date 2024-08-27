Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $152.18 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.