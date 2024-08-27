Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Trading Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 2,048,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,812,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.