Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Trading Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 2,048,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,812,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
