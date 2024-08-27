Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Down 0.7%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. 2,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.