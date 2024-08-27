Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.41.

DG opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

