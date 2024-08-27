Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.09.

Shares of DG opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.95. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

