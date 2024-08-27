Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.09.

NYSE:DG opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

