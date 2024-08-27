Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

