Domo (DOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.45. Domo has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Get Domo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Insider Activity

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,641.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $1,003,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,266. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.