Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DEI opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

