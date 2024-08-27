Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.65 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.98). 697,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,627,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.90 ($0.99).
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £711.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.64.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.
Insider Activity at Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
