Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.65 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.98). 697,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,627,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.90 ($0.99).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £711.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,057.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.64.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity at Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Company Profile

In other news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 73,145 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £63,636.15 ($83,919.49). Insiders have bought a total of 73,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,575 in the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

