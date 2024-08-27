DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $477.00

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 475.40 ($6.27), with a volume of 1252835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($6.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.72. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,703.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,428.57%.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.21), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($598,442.67). In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($202,813.16). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.21), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($598,442.67). Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

