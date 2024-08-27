Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.220–0.220 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.70 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Duluth has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

