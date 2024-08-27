Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.2 %

Duolingo stock opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $133.21 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,132. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Duolingo by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Duolingo by 37.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 164.6% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Duolingo by 68.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

