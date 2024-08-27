Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 800 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3 %

BROS opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

