Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 400 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

