Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,510. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

