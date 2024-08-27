e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $167.43 and last traded at $168.80. 256,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,656,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.11.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

