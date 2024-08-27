Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.71.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.