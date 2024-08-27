Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410,108 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

