Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

