Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Shares Up 7.9%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 24,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 52,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Eightco Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

