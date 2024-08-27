Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 202.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

