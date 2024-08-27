Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.59

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.59 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 168.03 ($2.22). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 166.20 ($2.19), with a volume of 999,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £980.88 million, a PE ratio of -3,324.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($692,338.12). 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

