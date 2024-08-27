Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.24. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 4,283,279 shares trading hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

