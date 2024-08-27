Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.90

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.90 and traded as high as $48.08. Employers shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 92,244 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Employers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 983.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

