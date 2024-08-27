Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Up 2.3%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 8,107,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,234,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The stock has a market cap of £4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

