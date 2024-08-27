enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director William Morris Sheriff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$70,513.60.

enCore Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVE:EU opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.18. enCore Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 price target on enCore Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

