Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

EDR opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 837,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

