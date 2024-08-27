Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Stock Down 0.1 %

ENR opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

