Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aug 27th, 2024

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

