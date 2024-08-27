EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

ENS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,747,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 188,053 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 133,211 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $10,765,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

