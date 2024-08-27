Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENVA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at $35,323,526.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,553 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.