Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 982,221 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 4.0 %
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
