Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.54. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 148,812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$461.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

